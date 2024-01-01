When did you start working here?

August 2024

Where else have you worked?

WNEM TV 5 Flint-Saginaw, Michigan

Where did you go to college?

Illinois State University for Undergrad, DePaul University for Graduate school

What are you most proud of when it comes to your work?

My ability to be able to connect with people and establish a bond with them. People are comfortable sharing their stories with me and trust that I will tell their stories right. There is beauty in every connection you make.

What are you most proud of in your own life?

My roots, my deep connection to my family and my perseverance. I keep God at the center of everything in my life.

What do you love about living in the KC area?

Kansas City has a lot going on from activities, food, and cute walkable areas. It’s a city you can keep busy in but can also hideaway when you’re ready for some chill time.

What are your favorite local hangouts/places, sports & cultural institutions?

I love all the local greenery. Walking around and just enjoying nature. Monarch, Parlor, and Jack Stack are some of my hangouts.

All-time favorites... (movies, shows, books, music)

Movies- The Devil Wears Prada, Straight Outta Compton, 27 Dresses, Poetic Justice

Shows-Girlfriends, The Cosby Show, Insecure, and a multitude of reality shows

Books- The Love Songs of W.E.B. DuBois, Their Eyes were Watching God, The Other Black Girl

Music- R&B (especially the 90s), Neo Soul, Contemporary Pop, Hip Hop (Michael Jackson and Beyoncé are my GOATs)

Other than kshb.com and KSHB 41 News, you get your news from….

NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN & The ShadeRoom and E! News (Because I love keeping up with Pop Culture too)

Apps you can't live without:

Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook, SHEIN, & Amazon (Never know when you need to buy something quick!)

Your social media handles

Instagram: @iamLanita, Facebook: La’Nita Brooks