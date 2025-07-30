Youth basketball camp offers skills for on, off the court

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A youth basketball camp is dropping dimes on more than just how to win at the game of basketball, but how to win at the game of life.

The camp provides valuable life lessons to young athletes who want to score both athletically and personally.

The nonprofit Faces of the Future, in collaboration with the Hickman Mills School District, held its second annual youth basketball camp this week.

The camp featured former Dallas Mavericks star Jason Terry, who offered his expertise as an NBA player and mentor.

Cyrus Rodgers is the founder of Faces of the Future.

“These kids have a bright future ahead of them,” said Rodgers. “They’re all smart, and they just need someone to show them the way — someone who looks like them and who is at the level they aspire to reach.”

Kamron Simons, a student-athlete from Ruskin High School, talked about the impact of meeting someone he looks up to.

"It means a lot," Simons said. "It's my first time seeing a professional basketball player like Jason Terry. It means a lot."

Terry, known for his impressive 19-year career in the NBA, emphasized the importance of mental health and how that goes hand in hand with physical health.

“It’s all about mental health awareness and basketball skill training," said Terry. "And I think the two are married together. A lot of these kids are talented and skilled, but the thing that sets them apart from being just a good player to an elite player is their mental toughness."

Byron Townsend, Vice President of the Hickman Mills School Board, says the camp served as a safe space for youth.

"Our children in our district have a lot of social issues that go unaddressed," Townsend said. "As a district, we try to create outlets for them where they can get help from different directions."

The camp also brought in mental health experts and allocated time for classroom activities alongside basketball drills.

"This game is not only just basketball; it's also your mental health," said Elijah Curtis, a student-athlete from Rockhurst High School. "So I learned that."

Paige Edwards, another young athlete, shared her takeaway from the camp.

"Even when you're tired, just keep going and never give up," said Edwards.

The three-day camp is a crucial part of Faces of the Future’s mission to help young athletes understand the importance of perseverance, mental health, and social awareness, both in sports and in life.

“I tell them all the time, it don’t matter where you start, it’s where you finish,” said Rodgers.

The camp will continue to be an annual event.

