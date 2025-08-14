Kansas City bus riders rally to demand continued funding for public transit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wearing red as a symbol of solidarity, dozens of city bus riders gathered Wednesday for a rally demanding local leaders maintain funding for public transit.

A crucial contract deadline looms for the city and the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority (KCATA).

The rally, held in a park near city hall, featured chants of "Save our buses, win our fight" and the song "Fight the Power," underscoring the urgency of the situation.

For many, including bus rider Justin Morgan, public transit is more than just a means of transportation—it's a lifeline.

"It's like I would be lost," Morgan said. "I wouldn't know how to get anywhere. When I first came to Kansas City, I didn't know how to get anywhere until somebody showed me the bus schedule."

Recently released from jail, Morgan emphasized how critical the service is to his reintegration and compliance with probation.

"I'm trying to do the right thing," he said. "I'm trying to be a law-abiding citizen, but if you start modifying the bus rides, I'm going to get in trouble with my probation officers, going back to jail, I'm going to be losing my freedom, losing my independence," Morgan said.. "I'm already scrambling right now trying to get things back together."

The rally was organized to amplify voices like Morgan's.

Nate Davis is with the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

"Everybody knows the city doesn't do things for people just to do something for people; usually, there's something going on behind the scenes," Davis said. "We want to make sure the public pressure is there and they understand that this is not something that they can just skate by on."

With the contract deadline Friday, KCATA faces potential challenges, including using capital reserve funds or suspending some bus service altogether.

"We're just here for the bottom line, and the bottom line is the people deserve buses," Davis said. "And the city needs to make a deal with KCATA to get it done."

For Morgan and many others, the stakes are particularly high.

"If they take that bus route away, I don't know what I'm going to do to be able to get to Swope Health, my mental health services, my medical services," said Morgan. "I'm going to be like a goner."

