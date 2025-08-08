Park University welcomes students on move-in day amid rising college costs

PARKVILLE, Mo. — As students across the nation prepare for the start of the academic year, Park University is welcoming students back on move-in day.

Beyond settling into dorm rooms, students and families are grappling with the growing financial burden of higher education.

Angel Martinez, a sophomore soccer player at Park University, says he's ready for the new school year and his new room.

Al Miller Angel Martinez Jr., Sophomore soccer student

"New sheets, new pillows, just comfortable stuff," said Martinez. "And then I'm also going to buy more decorative stuff for the dorm just to make it feel more like home. Pretty excited, you know, obviously a little bit nervous to start classes."

According to a recent Bankrate study, in-state college students are expected to spend approximately $30,000 this school year when factoring in housing, supplies, transportation, and other expenses. Angel's father acknowledges the financial commitment.

Al Miller Angel Martinez, Father of Park University student

"It cost," Martinez said. "It's part of the college package, and we're excited that we can help him with that."

The overall cost of college has tripled over the past three decades.

Molly Pierson is the Dean of Students at Park University.

Al Miller Molly Pierson, Dean of students

"We try to think about the cost of living, cost of housing, all of those things as we think about being an accessible college where students feel like they can come, pay for college, get the degree, and move on to that professional career," Pierson said.

Work-study programs and free campus resources are also available to assist students.

Al Miller Park University Welcomes Students on Move-In Day

For Angel's father, it's an investment he knows will pay off.

"Through tuition and getting ready and moving in, moving out, then in again now," said Martinez. "We're good, we're good. We're excited."

Classes at Park University begin Monday.

—