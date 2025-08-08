KANSAS CITY, MO — For decades, Missouri drivers have been accustomed to receiving temporary tags when purchasing a new vehicle, allowing time to pay sales tax and obtain permanent plates.

New law eliminating temporary tags sparks mixed emotions

But now when you go to pick out your shiny new car, it will come with an extra price tag.

Jake Weller Missouri Drivers to Pay Sales Tax Upfront for Vehicles Under Senate Bill 28

Senate Bill 28 set to take effect this month will change that longstanding practice by requiring drivers to pay sales tax upfront at the point of purchase.

The issue of expired temporary tags has long been a source of irritation for many residents. Joe Levels, a Clay County resident, expressed his frustration.

Jake Weller Joe Levels, Clay county driver

"It's frustrating," said Levels. "They getting away with this but I have to pay my sales tax to get my tags, they should be able to do the same thing."

Others believe the delay in obtaining permanent plates stems from financial hardships.

Biron Carter, a Kansas City resident, said this will impact the inner city residents the most.

Jake Weller Biron Carter, Kansas City driver

"When you see someone with expired tags, it's usually not by choice," said Carter. "Most people don't want to voluntarily ride around with expired plates. But in the event that they are, it's usually due to their situation."

The upcoming bill aims to address this issue by eliminating temporary tags and requiring the sales tax to be paid at the time of vehicle purchase.

Trish Vincent with the Missouri Department of Revenue explained the new process.

La'Nita Brooks Trish Vincent, Missouri Department of Revenue

"When you go to an automobile dealer, whether you buy a new or used car, you will pay your sales tax then along with the purchase of your vehicle," said Vincent. "And you can write a separate check or roll it into your loan, however you work that out with the dealer."

Instead of a temporary tag, drivers will receive a paper tag with the same configuration as the permanent license plate, which will be mailed to them. Although the law takes effect this month, drivers won't have to worry just yet.

"We're putting in a new system and that system isn't going to be activated until late 2026 or early 2027," Vincent said. "So, we really can’t start doing that piece of it and its written in the law, until that system comes up.”

As the bill is set to become law, it has sparked mixed reactions among Missouri drivers.

"They don't have the funds to get it," said Carter. "So, if you shorten that amount of time they have to get actual plates or if you change that process of getting registration, it's going to make it more difficult for those people who are already at a disadvantage."

On the other hand , Levels believes the bill is straightforward.

"If you got the money to buy the car, then you should have the money to pay the sales tax and get your license plates," said Levels. "It's simple."