Kansas State, Iowa State bands unite for historic Ireland performance

LIBERTY, Mo. — The Kansas State University and Iowa State University marching bands are set to harmonize as they join forces for a once-in-a-lifetime performance in Ireland.

The two bands will perform as one during halftime at the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.

"We're pumped. We're really ready for this," said Dr. Frank Tracz, Kansas State's director of bands.

Jason Gould Frank Tracz, Kansas State's Director of the band

The halftime show, titled "Journey to Dublin," will feature three rock hits by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Journey.

"We didn't want to go to Ireland and do Irish music," Tracz said. "They want to see American stuff, with American bands. So these are two great bands coming together to show them that."

Jason Gould Kansas State and Iowa State Bands Unite for Historic Ireland Performance

The game between the Wildcats and Cyclones will be the first-ever Big 12 matchup in Ireland. This will be the second time K-State will play a football game outside the U.S., and the first for Iowa.

As they play on the 47,000-seat Aviva Stadium, the longtime rivals will become one, even if just for the moment.

"I just cannot believe how incredible this opportunity is," said K-State band member Addie. "I cannot wait to share this with K-State, I can’t wait to meet all the new fans in Ireland, and our home fans and you guys' fans; it’s going to be incredible.”

Jason Gould K-State and I-State band members

Colby, of the Iowa State band, shared a similar sentiment.

"Two Midwest schools going to Ireland — you can't ask for more," he said. "It's going to be a great time, and we're going to represent the Big 12 the best way we can. We're so excited."

Jason Gould/KSHB 41 Kansas State, Iowa State bands

Each band has 111 members participating. The two teams will face off Saturday, Aug. 23.

