Last week, during the Kansas City Police Department's State of Public Safety address, the department reported significant declines in crime rates across the city. Notable decreases were observed in several categories, including property damage.

Crime Rates Drop as KCPD Reports Success in Reducing Property Crimes

Last year, Joe Giammanco, owner of City Barrel Brewing Company, has experienced break ins at both his Waldo and Crossroads locations. But he says this year has been noticeably quiet.

Joe Giammanco, owner of City Barrel Brewing Company

"The efforts for sure are showing that there's a decrease in property crimes," said Giammanco. "We're not seeing reports from other restaurant owners, business owners. Other restaurant owners, we're talking to each other all the time, and it's not like, 'hey, this person was hit this week,' or 'this person was hit this day,' or 'these three businesses were hit all at once.' It kind of stopped all at once."

The latest statistics from KCPD reveal property crime reductions compared to the same time last year:

Stealing down 18%

Property damage down 35%

Burglaries down 10%

Robberies down 16%

Auto theft down 20%.

These results are credited to data-driven and place-based strategies, according to KCPD Public Information Officer Jacob Becchina.

Jacob Becchina, KCPD PIO

"We look at places that are subject to criminal activity along with the people we know are involved in them, and we deploy strategies directed at that through our focused deterrence methods," Becchina said.

Additionally, Becchina attributed these improvements to the department's increased staffing, noting that this year's police academy classes were the largest in a decade. He emphasized the importance of a collaborative city-wide effort in tackling crime.

"Having more cops on the street is an important factor," said Becchina. "Having a community engagement strategy that the community is alongside us in crime prevention efforts, that's an important factor. Having a prosecution office, a city hall, a mayor's office, and a police department that are all pulling towards the same direction."

While violent crime remains up, Giammanco expressed cautious optimism.

"It's going to take a long time to do," said Giammanco. "But small steps like this, I'm seeing crime reduced. It makes me feel like we're getting back to normal."

