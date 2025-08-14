Kansas City, Missouri, City Council approves transit service deal; KCATA to review Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, City Council voted 12-0 to approve an agreement to keep bus service running in the city.

The KCATA’s Board of Commissioners has scheduled a meeting at 8 a.m. on Friday to complete its review of the agreement.

Negotiations between the city and KCATA leadership "focused on affordable, reliable transportation options for working families, students, seniors, and individuals with disabilities who depend on public transit for their daily mobility needs," a news release from the city stated.

"I'm proud of our contractual commitment among the City of Kansas City and the regional transit authority to provide reliable service for all in our region," KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas stated in the news release. "As the primary funder for KCATA, Kansas City will continue working collaboratively with KCATA to build resources in both Missouri and Kansas, supporting stronger performance for all in our area."

KCMO City Manager Mario Vasquez provided a general outline of the agreement Thursday, in which the city agreed to spend $77.9 million to fund services through April 2026.

The city is asking the ATA to devise a fare plan that's sensible and not confusing to riders.

"The 12-month contract between Kansas City and KCATA provides the stability we need to continue serving our community while we work on longer-term solutions and improvements to our transit system,” said Councilman Eric Bunch. “Public transportation reduces traffic congestion, improves air quality, and provides economic opportunities for residents across our region."

Earlier this week, Lucas and others had remained confident that the two organizations would be able to come together on a deal before a deadline on Friday, Aug. 15.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

