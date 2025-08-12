'I am certain there will be a deal': Mayor Lucas meets with KCATA reps as contract deadline looms

KSHB 41 reporter Caroline Hogan covers development across the Kansas City area. Share your story idea with Caroline .

Kansas City bus riders are worried as a critical funding deadline for public transportation approaches on Friday.

KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas meets with KCATA appointees as contract deadline looms

Many regular Kansas City Area Transportation Authority passengers were unaware of the potential impact on their daily commutes.

Sarah Taylor, who has relied exclusively on public transportation since 2006, was surprised to learn about the funding debate.

"This is news to me," Taylor said.

Fellow bus rider Robert Morgan was unaware of this as well.

"If I knew everything was happening, I haven't been paying attention, I probably would've started looking earlier. But it's kind of late now," Morgan said.

The deadline for the city of Kansas City and the KCATA to reach a funding agreement is rapidly approaching. If not finalized by Friday, the KCATA will need to use capital reserve funds or potentially suspend service.

On Tuesday, Mayor Quinton Lucas met with his appointees to the KCATA's Board of Commissioners. No decision was made, but Lucas is confident a resolution will be reached.

"I am certain there will be a deal by the end of the week," Lucas said.

While there have been discussions about reinstating fares, Lucas said that wouldn't solve everything.

"Fares are a small part of it," he said. "They would not actually fill the gap or begin to. What we need to do is address what is called a structural imbalance."

This structural imbalance means finding funding sources beyond the Kansas City sales tax to support the transit system.

Despite the uncertainty, Lucas offered reassurance about service continuity.

"There will be no interruption to bus service this week, there will be no interruption to bus service anytime soon, and there won't be one in the future," Lucas said.

However, riders who depend on public transit remain skeptical about officials reaching a timely agreement.

When asked if she trusted government officials to decide in time, Taylor hesitated before responding, "Um ... I don't know."

The KCMO City Council will meet on Thursday to vote on a potential contract. If that goes through, the KCATA will host a special session Friday to sign that contract.

