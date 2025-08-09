Back-to-school events across Kansas City support families ahead of 2025 school year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the 2025 school year approaches, Kansas City is bustling with activity this weekend, providing families with essential resources such as free backpacks, supplies, and food.

These initiatives aim to ease the financial burden of back-to-school preparations and offer community support.

The Ivanhoe Farmers Market held a back-to-school giveaway. Families began lining up at 9 a.m.

Brian Luton Alana Henry, executive director Ivanhoe neighborhood council

"We're very happy to partner with the city of Kansas City, Missouri," said Alana Henry, executive director of the Ivanhoe Neighborhood Council. "So, we had the health department here doing immunizations. We also had healthy homes here, giving folks info on that and then lead testing."

The market distributed 250 backpacks filled with school supplies and sanitary products for young ladies.

Brian Luton Back to school give away at Ivanhoe Farmers market Saturday

"Backpacks were gone by 11:05 today," Henry said. "That shows how much need there is and how many families got here early to make sure they secured supplies for their families."

Meanwhile, in Westport, the Nick Bolton Foundation hosted a lively back-to-school celebration and food drive benefiting cancer survivors and foster children.

Brian Luton Carlos Bolton, Vice President Bolton Empowerment foundation

"This gives families an opportunity to get well-needed supplies for kids who may not otherwise get those," said Carlos Bolton, vice president of the Bolton Empowerment Foundation.

They gave out 130 backpacks full of food to cancer survivors and another 100 backpacks full of free school supplies for foster students.

Brian Luton Tami Landaeta, Director Mail center & Director Bolton foundation

“Those are going to be filled with dry goods, we have can goods, you have fruit in there, you have water, you have granola bars and protein treats and things that are more around that type of diet,” said Tami Landaeta, director of the Mail Center and director of the Nick Bolton Foundation.

As summer draws to a close, Kansas City's youth are eagerly anticipating the start of the school year.

"I'm excited for a lot of the activities that we're going to be doing," said Avery Henery, a fifth grader.

Brian Luton Youth entreprenuers Avee'onna Williams 4th grade, Avery Henry, 5th grade

Avee'onna Williams echoed the sentiment, saying, "I'm excited to just meet new people and get new friends."

The first day for Kansas City Public Schools is Monday, Aug. 18.

