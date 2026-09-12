Parkville suspends Flock cameras pending review of community concerns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city of Parkville, Missouri, has put its Flock camera program on hold as it reviews concerns brought to the city by residents.

The Parkville Police Department recently held public sessions to share information on the use of Flock cameras.

In a press release Friday, the city said it is suspending its program while it assesses "concerns involving privacy, data access, data sharing and system controls."

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There has not been any determination that Parkville's system has been misused, but the city said the concerns over access and use of the Flock cameras are legitimate and should be considered when deciding the future of the system in Parkville.

"The city has confidence in the Parkville Police Department and its use of technology in support of public safety," this city said in its press release Friday. "At the same time, the city must be confident that any system it uses provides appropriate transparency, accountability and safeguards for data generated by Parkville’s cameras."

The Flock cameras will be off and not collect new data during the city's review.

Alexa Barton, city of Parkville administrator, shared the below statement on social media Friday night.

"We appreciate the residents who participated in our recent public meetings, and shared their questions and concerns about the city’s use of Flock cameras. The primary concern raised was not with the Parkville Police Department, but with how data generated by Parkville’s cameras may be accessed or shared outside our community.



"Those concerns deserve clear and complete answers. As a result, we are turning off the cameras — effective immediately — and suspending our Flock Safety system. We believe temporarily deactivating the cameras while we gather additional information is the appropriate step.



"This is not a determination that Parkville’s system has been misused, it is an opportunity to ensure the safeguards, accountability and oversight associated with the technology are addressed.”

Parkville has eight of the license plate readers throughout the city.

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