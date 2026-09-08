Parkville Police to hold public meetings on Flock cameras amid privacy concerns

PARKVILLE, Mo — KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

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Parkville Police are hosting two public informational sessions this Thursday to help residents better understand how the city uses Flock cameras.

The city has eight cameras positioned throughout its main entrances and exit points. The cameras read license plates and help police locate stolen vehicles or cars connected to crimes.

Steve Silvestri

The sessions come as residents have raised concerns about privacy and where the information collected by the cameras is being shared.

Both sessions will be held in the board room at City Hall. The first session begins at noon and the second begins at 5:30 p.m. Each session will last one hour.

Residents who cannot attend can also request more information through the Missouri Sunshine Law.

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