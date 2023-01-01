Marlon Martinez

When did you start working here?

I joined the KSHB team in June 2023.

Where else have you worked?

I worked at WIBW in Topeka, Kansas.

Where did you go to college?

I graduated from the University of Kansas (#ROCKCHALK!) with a major in Journalism and a minor in Sociology.

What are you most proud of when it comes to your work?

Representing my community. I was born in the country of Honduras, and being bilingual has helped me reach out to different communities that are often left out. I am a true believer that everyone's story matters, and it's rewarding to be able to share those stories with others.

What are you most proud of in your own life?

One of the proudest moments in my life was being able to graduate from college. I am a first-generation college graduate from both sides of my family, and being able to pave the way for my nieces and nephews meant more than anything.

What do you love about living in the KC area?

I grew up in the Kansas City area; this is home to me. I love the KC culture, food and people. But one thing I love the most about this city is that I am able to make it anywhere around town without having to be stuck in a traffic jam for hours.

What are your favorite local hangouts/places, sports & cultural institutions?

When I'm not working, you can either find me at a Sporting KC or Chiefs game or at my brother's barbershop

All-time favorites... (movies, shows, books, music)

It's really hard to choose one, I'm not too picky when it comes down to movies, shows, books and music. I enjoy getting recommendations for new things to watch and listen to.

Other than kshb.com and KSHB 41 News, you get your news from

Twitter and Facebook

Apps you can't live without:

Chipotle, Instagram and Snapchat

Your social media handles

Instagram: marlonmartineztv

