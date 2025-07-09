Travelers at KCI say goodbye to TSA's longstanding no-shoes policy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Effective immediately, travelers passing through airport security across the U.S. may notice a surprising change: you no longer have to remove your shoes.

Travelers at KCI say goodbye to TSA longstanding no-shoes policy

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced the policy change on Tuesday, ending a nearly 20-year requirement by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

The policy was originally put in place after a 2001 "shoe bomber" incident.

The change was a relief for many travelers at the Kansas City International Airport.

"I think it's silly," said traveler Barbara English. "I think you already ready to get goin', and then all of a sudden, they say, 'Take your shoes off.' And then you got to take more time to take your shoes off, and it's really a hassle."

Prior to this policy change, nearly every traveler— except TSA PreCheck or those under the age of 12 or over the age of 75 — has been required to take off their shoes before passing through screening machines.

"I think it's a good consideration," said traveler Melissa Carley. "Hopefully, it helps with security lines. The security lines at busy airports, they are forever long because people are trying to tie their shoes, tie them, untie them."

Secretary Noem said the move will allow for faster screenings at airports across the U.S., keeping in mind the influx of travelers next year for the FIFA World Cup.

"It'll help," said traveler Leigh Ann Hechler. "There will be many more travelers, and those kind of holdups can make many people miss their flights."

Travelers could still be asked to remove their shoes if additional screenings are needed.

Homeland Security officials said the no-shoes policy isn't the only adjustment in the works. Security officials are also exploring further updates, including relaxed rules on electronics and carry-on liquids.

