'We're ready for it': City of Riverside, businesses prepare for FIFA World Cup rush

There are over 300 days away until the FIFA World Cup takes over Kansas City, but cities -like Riverside around the metro are not wasting time to prepare.

Kansas City might be the smallest city to host the biggest soccer event around the world, but the excitement around the city doesn't fall short.

“This is bigger than anything I ever expected. In my 20 years as mayor here this is probably the most exciting time to be mayor of Riverside," said Riverside Mayor Kathy Rose.

Riverside—not too far from Kansas City—is already thinking ahead on ways to highlight the city during this month long event.

Mayor Rose said there a lots of developments happening ahead of the World Cup like the new LiveNation Amphitheater set to open in April of 2026. Her biggest goal is for people to remember their time in Riverside..

I want a welcoming and inviting feeling to anybody that comes into our region during that time," said Mayor Rose. "We’re going to do something different and set a different stage for other future events to happen."

While FIFA World Cup officials have not announced team base camp locations in Kansas City, the KC Current Training Facility in Riverside has been a top contender to host a team.

Many businesses in the area are preparing for the surge of fans following their national team.

“I'm not sure exactly what to expect yet. A little more of that will come when we know what teams will be hosted here, and we have a few things up our sleeve that we would like to do in preparation for that," said Jennifer Fuller co-owner of the Sorted Brick.

The Sorted Brick located on NW Gateway is just a few miles down the road from the training facility and the LiveNation Amphitheater.

Fuller said this event will bring foot traffic for small businesses like theirs.

"It's going to be huge, and it's really going to have an impact, especially with Lego being a universal language," said Fuller. "With a lot of the international visitors that we have coming, it will be interesting to see, and that will have an impact on our bottom line and on what we're offering."

Jen alongside co-owner Lisa Burgrud said they're pulling several ideas to bring an unforgettable experience for each customer come next year.

“We're ready for it," said Fuller. "We have had people from all over the world here in our little store, the mount is going to be vastly different next year."

