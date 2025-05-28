KC Current training center being considered for World Cup team base camp

RIVERSIDE, Mo. — There will be 48 teams that will compete in the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA, international soccer's ruling body, provided the teams with a list of 49 potential team base camps. Three of those possible base camps are in the Kansas City area.

The KC Current training center in Riverside is on the list to serve as a base camp for one of the teams next year.

“It’s one of the best facilities I've ever trained at,” said Lorena, the Current's goalkeeper.

She told KSHB 41 reporter Fernanda Silva the club that chooses the Current training center will be lucky.

“I might be a bit biased saying this, but I would 100% choose to train here in Kansas City,” Lorena added.

The base camps are still open for visits.

Kansas City has many advantages, including a prime location in the Midwest. Other matches will be played both coasts, along with matches in Mexico and Canada.

“If you're here for a business trip, then this is a great place for you,” said KC Current General Manager Caitlin Carducci.

KC Current star Debinha and Head Coach Vlatko Andonovski agreed.

“Anyone who comes and utilizes this facility is going to benefit from the resources, the infrastructure, and everything we have here. They will not be disappointed,” Vlatko said.

“I mean, they're lucky to have Kansas City, you know? We have a great environment, the facility, and everything,” Debinha said. “I'm also excited for the people here to have this experience.”

The facility also comes with the Current's equipment.

“If they want to bring in any supplementary equipment, they're welcome to," Carducci said. "If not, they can use our branded weight plates, which will remind them of whose house it is."

The 17,000 square-foot facility opened on June 22, 2022.

It includes two grass pitches and one artificial turf pitch, alongside elite weight and cardio training areas.

The area outside also is being developed.

There will be a house available "for rent."

“It's not meant to be an economically beneficial rental," Carducci said. "It's meant to show what soccer in Kansas City can and should be to the world."

While it's still a mystery who tenants will be, hopes are high.

“I can share that the countries that have come to visit are some of the prestigious, big-name, historic World Cup-winning countries,” Carducci said.

Lorena knows which team she wants to train at the Current's facility.

“As a good Brazilian, right? I have high hopes that Brazil will come, right?” Lorena said.

Training facilities in Kansas City, Kansas and Lawrence also are being considered to use as base camps.

