'No one should sit in a cage innocent': Miracle of Innocence hosts annual walk for wrongfully convicted

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Miracle of Innocence—started by two wrongfully convicted Kansas City men—is raising awareness for those sitting behind prison bars, who are innocent.

For Darryl Burton, freedom came after 25 years behind bars for a crime he didn’t commit. Now, he's using his story—and his pain—to fight for others still waiting for justice.

Miracle of Innocence hosts annual walk for wrongfully convicted

Burton is the co-founder of Miracle of Innocence, located in Overland Park, which works to free the wrongfully incarcerated and help them rebuild their lives once they're out.

“When I came home, I went to these reentry programs asking for help. And they told me, ‘We don't help innocent people. We only help guilty people," said Burton. “That was just absurd to me. I had served 25 years in prison wrongfully. That was part of the inspiration for starting Miracle of Innocence.”

Since its founding, Miracle of Innocence has helped free multiple people and is currently working on more cases.

This year, the organization is placing special focus on the stories of wrongfully convicted women.

“You hear about men a lot,” said Burton. “But you rarely hear about women who serve time in prison for crimes they didn’t commit. This is the year of the exonerated woman.”

The walk drew a crowd that doubled in size from last year, reflecting a growing interest in wrongful conviction reform and post-exoneration support.

Many exonorees, including co-founder Lamonte McIntyre, Patty Prewitt, and Faye Jacobs, shared their stories with the community, highlighting how the organization stepped in following life after prison.

“It pains me to know someone is sitting in a jail cell like I did,” said Burton. “Who’s going to help them? The community. That’s who.”

For those released from prison, Burton says the battle doesn’t end at freedom. His organization provides five essentials: housing, identification, communication, transportation, and occupation—all critical pieces, he says, that he lacked when he was first released.

“No one should have to serve time in a cage for something they didn’t do,” said Burton. “This is about justice. It’s about restoring humanity. And it’s going to take all of us to make it happen.”

You can learn more about the organization here.

