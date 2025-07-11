City of Liberty turns to community for future plans to well-known park

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

Big changes could be coming to one of Liberty’s largest parks—and city leaders want the community to help guide the future of Bennett Park.

Liberty’s Parks and Recreation Department launched a new public input campaign over Memorial Day weekend, asking residents to weigh in on what amenities they’d like to see added or improved.

“We want to align with what the community wants as we develop this park,” said BJ Staab, Liberty’s Director of Parks and Recreation.

To do that, the city partnered with Kansas City-based tech company Resonus, which has developed an AI-powered platform that allows people to provide feedback via text or through an app.

“We’re the first software company in the world using AI to allow people to talk directly to their city,” said Mitch Mabrey, CEO of Resonus.

So far, more than 300 residents have taken part, contributing over 450 votes on more than 180 ideas. The AI system then categorizes and summarizes the feedback, helping city staff quickly identify top priorities—like splash pads, new trails, and upgraded playgrounds—while also pulling out unique requests, such as features for skateparks or quiet seating areas.

"AI summarizes all that into about a dozen different topics, and then it gives the details and a high level of what people are thinking. And then talks about really specific, unique things, and pulls them out so the city is able to see them," said Mabrey.

The use of AI is not just a convenience—it’s also about building trust.

“My big thing is making sure we deliver what the community needs,” said Staab. “It’s great to come out and once you deliver those amenities. It kind of sets the process of "hey that works".

The survey will be opened until the end of August.

Click here to take the survey.