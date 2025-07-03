'This is our grocery store': KCK community concerned about food access once the Merc Co+op closes

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

A community-owned grocery store in Downtown Kansas City, Kansas is set to close its doors at the end of 2025, raising concerns among the community about food access.

The Merc Co+op located on Minnesota Ave.,opened its doors in 2020 with two goals in mind, community and affordability.

"I think everyone deserves access to nutritious food. And as a co op, one of our vision statements is that we're going to be able to increase access to healthy food in the region, and this seemed like an ideal opportunity to be able to share with folks," said Marketing Director Laura Marsh.

The store is located in the 2nd district and prior to opening their doors, the area has long-lacked access to a grocery store.

5 years later, The Merc notified the Unified Government of Wyandotte County that the location would be closing on Dec. 30., impacting 12 current employees and the community.

“This is an incredibly difficult decision, we recognize that this has an impact on the community here, on our staff here, and so that is really why our focus now is making sure that we support our people," said Marsh.

The Merc Co+op operates under a cooperative model. meaning it's owned by its members—everyday customers who buy into the business and help influence its operations. The idea is to serve the local community.

"It's a big disservice. It really is," said Gladys Dooley who has been a frequent shopper since the store opened.

Dooley said having a grocery store nearby has made it easier for her to grab her everyday needs without having having to travel across the city.

“This store is needed. A lot of seniors like myself shop here because we don't always want to get in the car and drive way somewhere else," said Dooley. "This is our grocery store, a nice grocery store.”

Other customers who learned about the closing said this store is a crucial need.

“We’re on a fixed income," said Jeffrey Rogers. "I just bought a two liter in there for $1.39. Down the street is going to cost me almost over $3.”

The Merc Co+op operates two locations, one in KCK and in Lawrence, KS. The location in Lawrence will remain open.

