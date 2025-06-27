'It's unstable': Former Job Corps employee quits amid uncertainty of the program

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

A federal judge has temporarily blocked the U.S. Department of Labor from shutting down Job Corps Centers across the country — including in Excelsior Springs.

While Job Corps Centers were given the green light to continue operations again, with a lawsuit still pending, staff members are feeling the uncertainty of the program.

“Job Corps is currently going through some turbulent times. Right now. There's a lot of uncertainty and instability," Vickylyn Bush said.

Bush decided to quit her role at the Center in Excelsior Springs this week due to the instability of where the program was heading.

"This [judge ruling] is not yes, we are staying, or no, we are leaving. So I think the students are now to the point where they're immune about what's going on, and they're just gonna go roll with the punches and continue to do what they're doing," Bush said.

Bush had only started working at Job Corps earlier this year but says this isn’t her first experience with a workplace facing instability. Her previous employer went through a layoff process in late 2024.

"It's been a roller coaster, honestly," Bush said. "A lot of emotions bouncing back and forth."

Bush cited mixed messages from Washington and a lack of transparency in leadership at the center made it increasingly difficult to support her students with confidence.

"We need to start thinking about people and the importance of human beings and their livelihoods," she said. "What's happening right now, we have disrupted the livelihoods of these kids, and they're our future, and they need to really think about that."

Despite the uncertainty, Bush says her time with the students left a lasting mark.

"I have established really amazing relationships with these students, so much so that I will continue to connect with them and see how they're progressing in life," Bush said.

While Wednesday’s court ruling allows students to finish their training and secure job placements — including with partners like the railroad industry — the long-term fate of the Job Corps remains unclear.

A spokesperson for the Excelsior Springs center declined to comment, citing pending litigation.

