Job Corps Centers get 'lifeline' to remain open following order from judge

A federal judge has stepped in to protect a vital youth employment program from closure — at least for now.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Andrew Carter granted a preliminary injunction against the U.S. Department of Labor, temporarily preventing it from shutting down Job Corps Centers, including in Exclesior Springs.

The decision comes as a lawsuit challenging the federal government’s attempt to scale back or suspend the program moves forward in court.

Judge Carter's ruling strengthens a temporary restraining order he issued earlier this month, which directed the Department of Labor to stop removing students from housing, terminating staff, or suspending services without congressional approval.

"While not permanent, the injunction is a significant milestone because it allows all campuses to stay open while the litigation process plays out," the National Job Corps Association said in a statement. "This is a lifeline for the tens of thousands of young people whose futures depend on the training, support and opportunities that Job Corps provides."

The preliminary injunction means the Job Corps program must continue operating in full until the legal battle is resolved.

Job Corps, which has been in place for nearly 60 years, offers free career training, housing, and education to young adults between the ages of 16 and 24.

The Department of Labor announced in May it would begin a phased pause in operations at Job Corps centers nationwide, citing their decision aligns with President Trump's 2026 budget proposal.

A department spokesperson provided a statement Thursday afternoon to KSHB 41 News.

“The Department of Labor is working closely with the Department of Justice to evaluate the injunction," the spokesperson said. "We remain confident that our actions are consistent with the law.”

