Missouri State Highway Patrol stepping up lake enforcement ahead of busy Fourth of July weekend

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — With lakes expected to be packed for the Fourth of July weekend, the Missouri State Highway Patrol is telling boaters to follow the law.

Lakes across Missouri—like Longview Lake—will see an increase in boating traffic this weekend. It's also one of the busiest times for the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

"It's a heavily traveled weekend, we are expecting a large influx of traffic, not just residents around the metro traveling to and from their location," said Cpl. Justin Howard.

To ensure safety, MSHP said it is stepping up patrols across the state.

“Our troopers will be out on the roadways. Our marine officers will be out on the waterways, and so they're looking for people to be boating safely, and if they're not doing so, they will affect a boat stop," said Howard.

In 2024, there were also 10 boating crashes, which included seven injuries and no fatalities. No one drowned during the holiday weekend and Troopers made 12 boating while intoxicated arrests.

The MSHP said it's imperative for boaters to ensure their vessels are fully equipped with the required equipment before heading in the water. That includes,



Checking to make sure you have a Coast Guard-approved throwing device

Sound device; horn or whistle

Fire Extinguisher

Life jackets for all passengers

“We want people to have fun, but we want people also to do so safely. We know that there will be a lot of Missourians out this weekend, and also people who are traveling into Missouri to enjoy our great waterways," said Howard.

Anyone needing assistance or who witnesses criminal activity while traveling on Missouri's roadways or waterways should use the MSHP's Emergency Assistance number, 1-800-525-5555 (or *55 on a cellular phone).

