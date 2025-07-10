KANSAS CITY, Mo — 340 miles. Four days. One river—and no excuses.

'I'm blind, but capable': Blind racer tackles 340-Mile Missouri River Race for the third time

For the third year in a row, Isaac McBurney is paddling across Missouri in one of the world’s longest non-stop river races: the MR340. But unlike the hundreds of competitors on the water, McBurney is doing it without sight.

“The first year was a really big struggle,” said McBurney. “We had no idea what to expect. Didn't know what was going to happen.”

Blind since birth, McBurney is racing with his sighted partner and friend, Jake. The duo has faced the grueling challenge together each year—not just for the thrill, but for something bigger.

“I couldn’t think of a better partner to go down the river with,” said Jake McLaughlin

Their goal isn’t necessarily to finish first, but to prove what's possible.

“What I want most out of this race this year is just to finish and know that we accomplished going 340 miles down the river,” said McLaughlin.

The MR340 is no easy feat. From Kansas City to St. Louis, paddlers battle exhaustion, heat, and mental fatigue. Only about two-thirds of teams make it past the first day.

“Knowing that I have my support team, knowing that I have Jake, knowing that we are all going to get through this together, has really been a thing I think about when I'm struggling,” said McBurney.

While many racers are focused on the finish line, McBurney is focused on the message.

“Blind people can do whatever they set their minds to,” said McBurney. “Even as a sighted person watching me race, I want them to know that as blind people, we are capable. We can do whatever we want.”