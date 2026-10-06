Raymore-Peculiar School District announces Dr. Al Voelker as new superintendent

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Cass County in Missouri. He also covers agricultural topics. Share your story idea with Ryan .

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The Raymore-Peculiar Board of Education announced Tuesday that new leadership is coming to the superintendent's office.

Dr. Al Voelker will take over the helm in January 2027.

Raymore-Peculiar School District Dr. Al Voelker will take over as Ray-Pec Superintendent starting in January 2027, the district announced on October 6.

Current Superintendent Dr. Mike Slagle is preparing for a new role as a statewide advisor and leader in school and public finances.

Slagle will continue serving as the superintendent through Dec. 31.

"The Board has tremendous confidence in Dr. Voelker and believes he is prepared to lead Ray-Pec into its next chapter,” Board President Ruth Johnson said in a news release. “We are grateful for Dr. Slagle’s leadership and for the way he has approached this decision with the best interests of Ray-Pec in mind. Having Dr. Slagle and Dr. Voelker work closely together over the next several months provides an opportunity for a thoughtful transition while maintaining the momentum and stability of the district.”

Fabian Rosales/KSHB Dr. Mike Slagle

Voelker currently serves as Ray-Pec's deputy superintendent and is a key member of the district's senior leadership team. He's worked alongside Slagle, the Board of Education, and district leaders on managing district-wide operations, organizational leadership, finances, strategic priorities and major initiatives.

He's also served the district as an assistant principal, principal and district administrator. Voelker's children are both Ray-Pec graduates, and his wife is a retired educator.

Fabian Rosales/KSHB Multiple Cass County school districts are asking voters to invest millions at the ballot box on April 7.

"I’m honored to have the opportunity to lead a district that means so much to me and my family,” Voelker said. “Ray-Pec is an incredibly special school district, and I am grateful for the confidence the Board has placed in me. We have great people, a community that cares deeply about its schools and tremendous momentum to build upon. As we look ahead, my focus will remain on creating opportunities for every student and making sure the work we do prepares them for successful and meaningful lives.”

Under Slagle's leadership, voters approved two bond issues supporting district facilities and student opportunities, as well as an operating levy increase to support teacher and staff salaries.

Ray-Pec School District Integrated Learning House

Since Slagle started as superintendent in July 2020, the district has expanded Real World Learning and career-connected opportunities, including opening the LEAD Center, Ninth Grade Center, Performing Arts Center and Integrated Learning House.

Additionally, the district has expanded career and technical education, student activities and increased its involvement in statewide education innovation.

Fabian Rosales/KSHB

In 2026, Slagle received the Robert L. Pearce Award, the Missouri Association of School Administrators' highest honor for a superintendent. He was also recognized as the 2026 Administrator of the Year by the Missouri School Public Relations Association.

“I have always believed that leadership is about making life better for other people. My next chapter will give me an opportunity to continue that work in a different way while remaining closely connected to public education and the schools and communities of Missouri," Slagle said. "I can make that move knowing Ray-Pec has a strong Board, an outstanding staff, a talented leadership team and someone in Dr. Voelker who is ready to lead this district forward. That means a great deal to me.”

The Raymore-Peculiar School District serves over 6,000 students across northern Cass County.

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