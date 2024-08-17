Ryan Gamboa

When did you start working here?

I began working at KSHB 41 in August 2024.

Where else have you worked?

I’ve had numerous jobs in my young life, from being a Cashier at The Home Depot, to a production assistant for Barstool Sports, PAC12 Networks, and KRCR News Channel 7 in Redding, California. My most recent news job was at KRTV 3 in Great Falls, Montana. I can’t say enough about the people of The Treasure State and what Montana offered me at the start of my journalism career.

Where did you go to college?

It feels like I’ve been everywhere… I attended Butte Community College in Chico, California earning an AA in Social and Behavioral Sciences. From Butte College, I earned a scholarship to play Division II Baseball at Academy of Art University in San Francisco, California. At Academy of Art, I earned my BA and MA in Communications and Media Technologies.

What are you most proud of when it comes to your work?

There is a sense of duty when working in this business. We as storytellers are given the heavy responsibility to tell someone’s story. Through storytelling we can create lifelong relationships with sources, colleagues, and members of the community. I will cherish each relationship working in news has offered me.

What are you most proud of in your own life?

I have a lot to be proud of in my own life from the last name I carry, having a supporting family, and working in a career I love. As a small-town kid from Northern California, I always wondered if I there was a possibility for me to see the world and live in places I would’ve never imagined. I am proud to say traveling to several countries on my own, living in cities and states that weren’t in the plan, and learning how to “adult” makes me the proudest. It’s possible for anyone living in rural America to create their own path. I also am extremely proud to have been the dad of my late Goldendoodle puppy, Augie.

What do you love about living in the KC area?

There is just something about the Midwest I LOVE! I played a summer of baseball in Clarinda, Iowa for the Clarinda A’s – the blue skies, puffy clouds, and humidity when the corn pops up is special. I also love history and am excited immerse myself in a city and region rich in history.

How can I forget… I can’t wait to watch my 49ers win a Super Bowl in Kansas City. Where I come from, I wear a different shade of red!

What are your favorite local hangouts/places, sports & cultural institutions?

I’m excited to immerse myself into a new sports market. As a Bay Area sports fan, I will remain loyal… Who wouldn’t enjoy watching the dynasty the Chiefs Organization has built. The 49ers and I are still looking for Super Bowl revenge.

All-time favorites... (movies, shows, books, music)

There are probably too many to keep track of… I’m a huge fan of country music (Garth Brooks and George Strait top the list). Frankie Valli is at the top as an artist, and I’m fortunate enough to see him live!

Catch me watching reruns of Seinfeld daily.

Other than kshb.com and KSHB 41 News, you get your news from….

I religiously make time to watch 60 Minutes every Sunday. I keep up to date on my local broadcast station’s website, KRCR News Channel 7 and my local papers, Red Bluff Daily News and Redding Record Searchlight. I also follow other stations/papers in our market as well as independent outlets. I try to keep up on the latest agriculture news and I cycle from various outlets – Farm Journal, Northern Ag Network, Western Ag Network. I need to expand eastward!

Apps you can't live without:

Instagram, TikTok, Bleacher Report

Your social media handles

Instagram: @BabyGamz

X: @BabyGamz

Facebook: @ryangamboatv