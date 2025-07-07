'I can't get another Bear': Good Samaritans help reunite Belton man with dog after carjacking

BELTON, Mo. — On Saturday night, Alex Bell and his four-legged companion, Bear, stopped for a routine maintenance check on their car at the Belton, Missouri QuikTrip.

"It was just a few seconds," he explained. "Somebody stole my car with my dog in it."

Will Shaw/KSHB Alex Bell and Bear

Bear, the three-year-old German Shepard is Bell's right hand man.

The two have been together for about two-and-a-half years.

"He's just like any other member of the family. He means a a lot to us," he said.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Alex Bell and Bear

Alex did all he could on Saturday night to get Bear back.

He recalled that he bent down to put air in his tire, the door opened and shut, and the car was moving away.

Bell, grabbed onto the door handle as tight as he could.

"I did everything I could because I wanted to get Bear. But, the door handle's broke and it scraped me up," he shared.

The unknown driver took off in the parking lot with Alex hanging on.

Will Shaw/KSHB QuikTrip in Belton Missouri on E North and N Cedar

"When I fell all I could do was scream for help," he added.

That cry for help was shear panic.

The Belton Police Department responded to the scene along with paramedics.

With some minor road rash injuries across his body, once discharged from the hospital, Alex searched all night.

Will Shaw/KSHB Alex Bell head injury

"I got home and saw his bone and his rope on the couch and I just immediately started breaking down, because I knew that’s where he’s supposed to be," Bell recalled. "You must give it your all when you’re trying to find your best friend."

With sleepless night ahead, Alex's mom Tammy took to Facebook, posting a cry for help online:

"Please help: My son was carjacked at the Belton quick trip located at 58&Y 5:28 pm tonight. They stole the car with our dog in it. They dragged my son, so the door handle missing. Black Chevy Equinox plate number

7WEW83 with Buffalo Bills plate cover. Angel wing necklace with-a cat in center, was-hanging from mirror. We just want our fur baby back. Will offer reward for dog. Please help. Keep the car. Police report in photo. If you have info, have a heart.. he is scared and needs us. No questions asked. We just want him home. HE NEEDS HIS MEDICATION.. Taken from Belton…last seen on heading north. Please don’t hurt our baby. He is wearing the blue harness.. these photos were last week at lake. Please inbox me.. everyone please keep your eyes peeled. And if you have him or find him PLEASE CONTACT ME! he has never been away from us. Please help.. as soon as I have eyes on him, you will get the reward. All we know is white male, bald. Waiting on footage from quick trip. To get his attention say where’s Alex, where’s grandma. Then please contact me. Thank you

Tammy Gaffney

The original Facebook post, which has since been updated garnered 1,000 shares across numerous community groups.

The support was massive, but there was no sign of Bear for about 20 hours.

"This morning, there was a big surprise," Rob Zahl told KSHB 41 on Sunday afternoon. "It was one of those golden rule moments."

Will Shaw/KSHB Rob and Mia Zahl

Zahl and his family are two weeks new to Kansas City.

He and his family just moved to Hyde Park.

Following a long Independence Day weekend with family, Zahl and his daughter, Mia, were grabbing LaMar's Donuts at 34th and Main in Kansas City, Missouri.

"I saw a dog all alone and I had to stop. Two weeks before, we lost our dog, Rex, for about 24 hours," he explained. "I felt the same emotions stir up and I just wanted to help."

Will Shaw/KSHB Nicole Nudelman (Left), Mia Zahl (Middle), and Rob Zahl (Right).

Rob and Mia, spent some time trying to lure this unknown dog into their car.

Nicole Nudelman, a medical student at Kansas City University was also grabbing donuts, the unknown dog at the time was more than willing to get into her car.

"I can't really take care of a dog with apartment, so I asked Rob if they could take him," she explained. "This was a trust your instincts kind of moment, I knew there was a reason I was willing to help."

Will Shaw/KSHB Nicole Nudelman

The three went back toward the Zahl's home, where they fed water and hot dogs to the dog.

After a short time passed, they discovered some social media posts circulating from Alex's mom.

They learned Bear's name and called, "Where's grandma?" per the Facebook post to see if it was the same pet.

"His ears perked up," Zahl said.

Nicole Nudelman Bear in Nudelman's car

The Zahl's packed up Bear and took him to the Belton Police Department where Bell was reunited with his best friend.

"I never had a chance to meet the people that dropped him off, but I'd love to meet them and take them to a meal," Bell said. "It's been an amazing feeling to see the community come together to find Bear. He's somebody I can't replace. A car is one thing, but Bear is irreplaceable. If it wasn't for the great people of Kansas City, he's still be out there scared."

Bear and Bell are enjoying the air conditioning from home, together on Sunday evening.

Will Shaw/KSHB Bear relaxing at home after an eventful weekend.

Bell told KSHB 41, police believe they have located his vehicle.

KSHB 41 reached out to the Belton Police Department to learn more about the investigation, but it did not have staff in the building that was able to elaborate.

The Belton Police Department spokesperson told KSHB 41, they can release more information on Monday.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Bear

As for the three good Samaritans, they learned a lot about themselves and even made some new friends along the way.

"The stars aligned perfectly," Nudelman added. "I think Bear is pretty brave for finding us."

Zahl says the message for his new community is to follow your instincts.

"Don't be afraid to do the right thing. If it comes from the heart, if it comes from the soul, it's a good notion," he said. "We have kids and we want to show them the right things to do. We’re passing on information for the next generation."

Bell's mom, Tammy told KSHB 41 on the phone that her faith in humanity has been restored for the outpouring of support shown over the weekend.