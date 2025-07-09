Kansas City, Missouri, police, advocacy groups take domestic violence resources to Northland apartment complex

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police officers and domestic violence advocacy groups gave out guides to resources for victims Tuesday to tenants at the Line Creek Apartment complex in the Northland.

"We want to be proactive versus reactive," said Major Michelle Hon from KCPD's North Patrol Division. "We are looking to build a relationship. Building relationships increases trust."

Jake Weller/KSHB Maj. Michelle Hon

"We really want to go where there's the greatest need, and that's the calls for service here," Hon said.

July 8, 2025 crime data from KCPD report there have been 86 homicides in 2025 in KCMO. 16 of those homicides are considered domestic violence-related.

Jake Weller/KSHB Rosilyn Temple with KC Mothers in Charge knocking doors with KCPD to deliver Domestic VIolence resources to Line Creek Apartment Residents.

Eight of those domestic violence-related homicides occurred in the department's North Patrol area.

Line Creek Apartments was targeted through KCPD data research as a high call for service location, according to Hon.

KCPD, along with numerous partners, including KC Mothers in Charge and Synergy Services, knocked on doors at the 128-resident apartment complex.

Jake Weller/KSHB Line Creek Apartments

Canvassers were able to contact 60 of the 128 residents.

"We have to do better with domestic violence," said Rosilyn Temple, founder of KC Mothers in Charge. "People are scared. You get into these relationships, you’re scared to come out of them. It’s hard to come out of them.... I'm telling you to get out. Run."

Jake Weller/KSHB Rosilyn Temple

Ahead of the canvass, KCPD briefed each participating member from the organizations that came to help.

The police department alerted volunteers to potential persons of interest from prior calls, including apartments where tenants are known not to be friendly.

KCPD made it clear that while the goal is to maintain casual communication, officers and additional social workers will act if needed. The goal remained to meet potential victims and offenders to provide help.

Jake Weller/KSHB KCPD Capt. Carlisle delivering canvassing plans for the resource distribution event.

"We know knowledge is power for survivors," said Sara Brammer, vice president of Family Violence Services of Synergy Service. "If our presence here at least tells survivors in the community that we take it seriously. The police department takes it seriously, domestic violence advocates in the community are happy to help. Offenders also notice that as well. We are here to make a response, to help survivors. That’s how we know it’s effective."

Brammer told KSHB 41 that a potential cause for this year's uptick in domestic violence-related crimes stems from economic hardship.

Jake Weller/KSHB Sara Brammer

She said the Northland's response to domestic violence hasn't been great because the numbers were lower in the past.

Law enforcement agencies were not formerly practicing lethality screening, which is a method used to determine the potential for violence to escalate to the point of causing death or serious injury.

"Change occurs when people can feel seen and heard, but it's authentic, transparent, and vulnerable," Major Hon said. "This type of activity creates the opportunity to have those conversations that are real and tangible. What we're hoping to occur is a connection between the resources and apartment complex residents to actually create change."

The police department plans to hold additional domestic violence community engagement events in other areas with high calls for service in the coming weeks.

For local domestic violence-related services through Synergy, click here.

For domestic violence resources though KC Mothers in Charge, click here.

