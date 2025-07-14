'God took her': Community rallies behind family of deadly Independence house fire on July 4th

BUCKNER, Mo. — It's been a little over a week since an early morning 4th of July house fire took the lives of two near Buckner, Missouri.

13 year-old Jerilynn Brown and her mother's boyfriend Marc Anthony Young Sr. were killed in the fire.

"She was a beautiful soul," Jerilynn's father, Jerry Brown, shared with KSHB 41 at a Sunday vigil.

Will Shaw/KSHB Jerry Brown

In the last month, Brown had beat a form of bone cancer.

According to the Independence Fire Department, discarded fireworks from the night of July 3rd, likely smoldered and caused the fire.

Brown's death occurred in the fire, while Young died from his injuries in the hospital.

The family's pastor told KSHB 41 News Reporter Ryan Gamboa, Liz Stephens, Brown's mother is still recovering in the hospital. She has seen some progress and still undergoing treatment for her injuries.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Hundreds gather to honor Jerilynn Brown and Liz Stephens

On Sunday night, hundreds from Eastern Jackson County communities attended a vigil to honor the family.

The show of support for the family brought family, friends, and past connections.

Will Shaw/KSHB Alicia Witt

"Jerilynn was just a very sweet girl," remembered longtime family friend Alicia Witt. "To lose a child, is just very devastating, for Jerry, Liz, Julie and the family, that we’re still here that although we’re not as close as were many years ago, We’re absolutely 100% here to support the family."

The large white farm house, nestled between towering corn fields sat somberly charred beneath the U.S. flag, hanging from a Yates Center Volunteer Fire Department ladder truck.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB 41 A memorial vigil was held Sunday, July 13, for the victims of a deadly house fire in Independence.

The chain link fence along the home's front lawn, graced with pictures, messages, and balloons out of respect for those lost and those still recovering.

"Everybody will remember her for her. This should all be about here and it is," Jerry Brown said with tears in his eyes. "It means a a lot. I just knew it was going to be like this."

The Brown Family is asking for donations to a legacy foundation in Jerilynn's honor.

Will Shaw/KSHB The eastern Jackson County community rallies behind the family of 13-year-old Jerilynn Brown, who tragically died in a July 4 house fire near Buckner, Missouri.

The money raised will be used to support other kids battling cancer.

"Just to know the community is behind you, is just a support for you as a family. It makes you feel like you’re not alone in this situation," Witt told KSHB 41. "I just want them to have comfort and just be able to move on a little bit. Grieving never gets easier."

Jerilynn Brown is remembered for her strength through her cancer treatment, her newfound love for BMX racing, and rooted in her Christian faith.

Will Shaw/KSHB

"That’s the kind of legacy she left," added Brown. "I think about her every second. But, I’ve gotta be strong."

To support the Brown Family, click here. Click on the drop down menu and click on the "Liz / Jerilynn Fire Fund" option.