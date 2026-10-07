KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Grant Stephens covers downtown Kansas City, Missouri. He also focuses on stories of consumer interest. Share your story idea with Grant .

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Kansas City's Beacon Hill neighborhood is welcoming 57 new homes as the Mabion apartment complex holds a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday at 27th and Forrest.

Grant Stephens The Mabion, new apartment building in Beacon Hill.

The same developers behind the Mabion will host a groundbreaking Thursday morning for Promise Place, a new apartment complex south in the Ivanhoe neighborhood.

City leaders say such projects help address Kansas City's ongoing need for more housing.

Kansas City's Beacon Hill, Ivanhoe neighborhoods celebrate new apartment complexes

They also say the benefits of new construction can spread throughout surrounding neighborhoods. More residents moving in means more support for local businesses, and new development can help turn vacant or blighted properties into active parts of the community again.

Supporters say that kind of investment is especially important in neighborhoods east of Troost that have seen historic underdevelopment over the years.

Grant Stephens Councilwoman Melissa Patterson Hazley (3rd District at Large)

"That is correcting the market, but it is going to take some time as we see these projects come to fruition," said Councilwoman Melissa Patterson Hazley (3rd District at Large). "We prove to banks that they can be successful, then we think they'll be willing to take the risk for future projects."

Neighbor Whitney Hersh sees the development as a positive for the area.

"They're trying to bring it up. Maybe there'll be less crime," Hersh said. "I feel like it's a good thing to bring up the community, to make people feel good."

Grant Stephens Whitnet Hersh - Neighbor

Both projects received support from city funding through the Housing Trust Fund and the Central City Economic Development Fund.

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