Kansas City, Missouri, police search for 2 suspects involved in theft of pride flag

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department announced Monday that it is looking for two suspects involved in the damage and theft of a pride flag.

According to police, the first incident occurred on Aug. 10 and the second happened four days later in the 4600 block of NE Gladstone Avenue.

The suspects are pictured below.

KCPD

KCPD asks anyone who can identify the suspects to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

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If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.