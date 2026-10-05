Report: Chiefs WR Tyquan Thornton expected to return from ankle injury within 12 to 16 weeks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton is expected to return from a dislocated ankle within 12 to 16 weeks, according to NFL Network senior reporter Ian Rapoport.

Thornton will have surgery within the week, and there is a "real chance" he returns either late in the regular season or for the playoffs, Rapoport said.

Thornton got hurt after completing a 55-yard catch late in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

In an attempt to make a tackle on Thornton, Las Vegas cornerback Treydan Stukes landed on the back of Thornton’s legs and pinned the wide receiver's left ankle under him as he landed.

Thornton had to be carted off the field, leaving Sunday's contest with five receptions and 111 yards, the most productive game of his five-year career.

“That’s a rough one when you see your teammate, especially a guy like Tyquan,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “Great father, great husband and all that, just his attitude — you guys deal with him. His attitude is unbelievable, great for the team and kind of a leader of that group in there. For that to happen — especially with the year he’s having, great year to this point and a great play to boot on top of that — it’s a tough one to see for all the guys.”

Watch Reid's full comments in the video player below.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid addresses Kingsley Suamataia's absence in Vegas win

With injuries to Thornton and fellow wide receiver Rashee Rice (hamstring), a reunion with former Chief Tyreek Hill is reportedly on the table.

Hill, who last played with the Miami Dolphins, is recovering from an injury of his own. The six-time All-Pro player dislocated his left knee and tore multiple ligaments, including his ACL, against the Jets in Week 4 of last season.

Hill was released by the Dolphins later in the season for salary cap reasons.

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