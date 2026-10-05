Reports: Tyreek Hill's agent says WR could sign with new team this week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tyreek Hill’s agent says the wide receiver could be close to signing with a new team as early as this week.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Chiefs are one of the clubs in contact with Hill’s agent.

Hill is recovering from a significant knee injury sustained early last season when he was with the Miami Dolphins.

Later in the season, the Dolphins released Hill for salary cap reasons.

The Chiefs’ interest in Hill is well-timed. The club lost its two most productive receivers in Sunday’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Watch head coach Andy Reid provide an update on Tyquan Thornton and Rashee Rice in the video player below.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid addresses Kingsley Suamataia's absence in Vegas win

“I would anticipate Tyreek potentially signing with a team over the next few days,” Hill’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said to Schefter.

Developing: Tyreek Hill’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said he plans to begin negotiating a deal for his veteran wide receiver with multiple teams today.



One of those teams is the Chiefs, who have maintained contact with Hill.



“I would anticipate Tyreek potentially signing with a team… pic.twitter.com/RBn7ju28Ku — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 5, 2026

Hill, 32, spent the first six years of his career with the Chiefs, quickly becoming one of the league’s marquee wide receivers. He parlayed that success into a multi-year deal in Miami, where he continued to put up big numbers in his first three seasons before suffering injury about a year ago.

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