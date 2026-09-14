Ray-Pec parents demand transportation fixes after students dropped at wrong stops, walking far distances

RAYMORE, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Cass County in Missouri. He also covers agricultural topics. Share your story idea with Ryan .

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Parents in the Raymore-Peculiar School District are demanding answers and action after a series of school bus transportation issues left young children in unsafe situations.

Jonathan Eckers, a Ray-Pec parent, said a school bus driver with First Student dropped his 5-year-old kindergarten daughter off at the wrong bus stop. He said he even labeled her backpack in an attempt to prevent the mistake.

Will Shaw/KSHB Jonathan Eckers

"I even had this on her backpack: 'Please make sure to help me get to bus #1," Eckers said, showing me an instruction card.

Will Shaw/KSHB Jonathan Eckers

Despite that effort, Eckers said the system failed his daughter.

"They just failed, I mean they absolutely failed," Eckers said.

Eckers said his daughter had to find her own way home after being left at the wrong stop.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Parents in the Raymore-Peculiar School District raise concerns about bus transportation services and students being left at the wrong bus stop.

KSHB 41 was the first to report this story. Eckers told me a neighbor found his daughter sitting near his backyard fence, where she had scaled the fence because she felt it was safer than sitting out front.

"It infuriates me that I can't even think when you ask me that question, what could've happened to her, everybody knows what could've happened, man," Eckers said.

Eckers said the incident is not isolated and that hundreds of parents have reached out to him with similar concerns. He said his daughter is 5 years old, which makes the situation especially alarming.

After this story was originally published, dozens of parents and community members have reached out to share their story and personal circumstances.

"There's a difference if it's a high schooler getting dropped off," Eckers said. " A high schooler can call their parents, fend for themselves. A five-year-old left out in the middle of nowhere, that's beyond unacceptable."

He said he wants more than attention brought to the problem.

KSHB Raymore-Peculiar School District building.

"This is a story, thank god nothing happened, but now we need to make sure nothing happens again," Eckers said.

Eckers added he intends to take his story beyond the Raymore-Peculiar School District — including expressing his concerns to Congressman Mark Alford, state lawmakers, and he's already planning a trip to Jefferson City this week.

Additionally, he filed a formal police report with the city of Raymore, Missouri Police Department. Department administration confirmed the report exists, an investigation is open, but would not comment on the active investigation.

Raymore Police Department

After KSHB 41 first reported this story, other parents reached out with their own transportation concerns. One of them was Cayleigh Egelston, whose 6-year-old daughter must walk four blocks to the nearest bus stop under a new district plan that uses community stops.

"It's already nerve-wracking to have to send them to school," Egelston explained.

Will Shaw/KSHB Cayleigh Egelston

Egelston said the distance feels unsafe and that she has not received adequate solutions from either the district or its contracted bus company, First Student.

"It seems like a lot of shifting blame too," Egelston said. "When you call the bus company, they say call the school district. When you call the school district, they say it's the bus company's issue."

Will Shaw/KSHB Ray-Pec School District

In statements, both the Raymore-Peculiar School District and First Student acknowledged the issues and said they are reviewing procedures.

"We have high expectations for the transportation services First Student provides to our families. Families deserve to trust that their children will be transported safely and reliably," a district spokesperson told KSHB 41. "We sincerely apologize for the concern and frustration families experience when those expectations are not met. We are working closely with First Student to address recent concerns and ensure a high standard of service."

Charlie Keegan People interested in a job driving a school bus can “test drive their career” during a hands-on hiring event for First Student in Olathe, Kansas, Thursday and Friday.

First Student issued the following statement:

"First Student takes student safety very seriously and is reviewing the concern raised about a kindergarten student's Friday afternoon drop-off. Multiple students exited at the assigned stop, and an adult was present at the stop. We understand that adult was known to the children and contacted the parent. We also understand the district's expectation that kindergarten students have a parent or older sibling present at the bus stop. We are working with the district to review this matter and reinforce procedures with drivers so expectations are clear and consistently followed. We understand parents' concerns and are treating this matter seriously. We will continue working with the district."

A district spokesperson previously told KSHB 41 the school board would begin discussing the issue at a board work session. According to board documents, transportation was listed as a discussion item, though no documents were attached to the agenda item.

Will Shaw/KSHB Ray-Pec Students Walking from bus stop

The next regularly scheduled school board meeting is Sept. 24 at 7 p.m.

Meetings are held at 21005 S. School Road in Peculiar.

Both parents said they want the district and First Student to take meaningful action.

"I'm trusting you with my child and I want to feel comfortable with that," Egelston added.

Eckers said he wants the bus driver responsible for the drop-off error fired and a better system put in place.

Will Shaw/KSHB Creekmoor Elementary

"I want the bus company to fire the individual that did this," Eckers said. "I need the district to figure out a better system because this happens every year."

If you are a parent with a concern about this topic, email Ryan.Gamboa@kshb.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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