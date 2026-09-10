Ray-Pec school board to discuss parent transportation concerns after 5-year-old left at wrong stop

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Cass County in Missouri. He also covers agricultural topics. Share your story idea with Ryan .

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Parents in the Raymore-Peculiar School District have raised concerns about transportation issues across the district.

Jonathan Eckers, parent of a Creekmoor Elementary School student, told KSHB 41 Cass County reporter Ryan Gamboa that a school bus driver dropped his 5-year-old daughter off at the wrong bus stop in 105-degree heat. She navigated her own way home.

KSHB Raymore-Peculiar School District building.

In a phone call with Gamboa, Eckers claimed he was at work when a neighbor noticed his daughter was sitting near his backyard fence. She told the neighbor that she scaled the backyard fence because she felt it was safer than sitting out front.

"It breaks me," Eckers told Gamboa on the phone. "I've lost 11 pounds in seven days. The stress this has caused is insane."

Eckers is asking the district to address his concerns and ignite change by taking to social media, where other parents have expressed similar concerns.

The Raymore-Peculiar School District told Gamboa in a statement that the district has expectations for transportation services.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Parents in the Raymore-Peculiar School District raise concerns about bus transportation services and students being left at the wrong bus stop.

"We have high expectations for the transportation services First Student provides to our families," a spokesperson told KSHB 41. "Families deserve to trust that their children will be transported safely and reliably. We sincerely apologize for the concern and frustration families experience when those expectations are not met. We are working closely with First Student to address recent concerns and ensure a high standard of service."

Eckers claims it's unclear how far his daughter had to walk from the incorrect bus stop.

"The school bus company has not even told me where my daughter was dropped off," he said. "So, I don't know. That's the crazy part."

A district spokesperson told Gamboa the school board will begin discussing this issue at the board work session Thursday evening.

According to board documents, transportation is listed as a discussion item, but there are no documents attached to the agenda item.

The district spokesperson said the meeting is open to the public, but there is no open forum; it is a board work session, not a regularly scheduled board meeting.

The meeting is at 6 p.m. in the board chambers.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB First Student Bus, Ray-Pec

KSHB 41 reached out to First Student for comment and is waiting on a response.

"I want the bus company to fire the individual that did this," Eckers said. "I need the district to figure out a better system because this happens every year."

Gamboa intends to follow up on this story. If you are a parent with a concern about this topic, email Ryan.Gamboa@kshb.com to get in touch and participate in this story.

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