Jackson County’s vision for reimagined Truman Sports Complex keeps Arrowhead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County released an updated vision for a reimagined Truman Sports Complex once the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals move out.

Arrowhead is at the center of the plan.

Rather than tearing the stadium down, the Truman Sports Complex Redevelopment Framework suggests using it as a centerpiece.

“Its history is preserved. Its legacy remains,” Interim County Executive Phil LeVota said in a video sharing the vision.

LeVota said the future is about building up the 400 acres of county-owned land and using the iconic landmark as an anchor.

Two concepts, which were created following the work of the Truman Sports Complex Task Force, provide different options for the area.

Concept 1 includes a sports and film innovation district, hotel and convention center, entertainment district, housing, transit hub, and trails and water features.

The framework sees the area as a “year-round sports, entertainment, hospitality, commercial, recreational and community district.”

Jackson County Truman Sports Complex rendering

In the video explaining the possibilities for the area, LeVota said it's about “creating a destination that is active every day — not just game day."

His ultimate goal is for the area to become an all-encompassing neighborhood where residents can “live, work, learn and connect.”

Concept 2 includes building the KC Heartland Racetrack, which would be capable of hosting F1 events.

The second plan keeps all of the amenities mentioned in the first concept except an entertainment district.

Jackson County Truman Sports Complex rendering

Despite having less than 90 days left in office, LeVota says it's time to prepare for what comes next.

“We shouldn't wait until facilities are empty and hundreds of acres are sitting underused to start asking what comes next. The time to start that conversation is now,” he said.

According to the report, taxpayers “should not be expected to carry the redevelopment alone.” The county is looking to leverage its assets while receiving help from “substantial private investment.”

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