Jackson County executive to announce future plans for Truman Sports Complex

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Executive Phil LeVota has called an 11 a.m. news conference Thursday to discuss the future of the Truman Sports Complex.

Although currently the home for the Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas City Royals, the Truman Sports Complex’s future is uncertain as the Chiefs plan to open a new domed stadium in 2031 in Wyandotte County and the Royals explore a new ballpark elsewhere in the Kansas City area.

“This is about taking a thoughtful, forward-looking approach to one of our county’s most important assets and making sure we get it right,” LeVota said in a news release Thursday morning.

LeVota says he plans to discuss next steps for the sports complex and will “outline a forward-looking vision” for the site.

You can watch the 11 a.m. news conference from the Jackson County Courthouse in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, in the video player below.

In January, the Kansas City, Missouri, City Council earmarked $450,000 to help study future options of the Truman Sports Complex.

Mayor Quinton Lucas told KSHB 41 News reporter Charlie Keegan at the time that the $450,000 contract allows for economic advisory services, urban planning, legal and professional engineering services related to "downtown entertainment and recreation projects and efforts in collaboration with Jackson County at the Truman Sports Complex."

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