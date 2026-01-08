KCMO council approves $450K to help study downtown entertainment options, future of Truman Sports Complex

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, City Council passed an ordinance on Thursday that funds work to determine downtown entertainment and recreation projects and the future of the Truman Sports Complex.

The council voted after it went into closed session to discuss sports and entertainment venues.

KSHB 41 News reporter Charlie Keegan spoke with Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas after the council approved the professional services contract.

KCMO City Council approves further research, planning for Royals downtown stadium

Lucas says the $450,000 contract allows for economic advisory services, urban planning, legal and professional engineering services related to "downtown entertainment and recreation projects and efforts in collaboration with Jackson County at the Truman Sports Complex."

Lucas pointed out the contract could help determine the future of the Truman Sports Complex if the Kansas City Chiefs successfully complete their move to Wyandotte County and if the Kansas City Royals decide to build a new stadium elsewhere in the Kansas City area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

