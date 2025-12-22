LIVE UPDATES | Kansas officials set to review financing plan for Chiefs stadium

TOPEKA, Kan. — The capital of the Kansas City sports scene will be in Topeka Monday as Kansas officials are set to review a financing proposal that could bring the Kansas City Chiefs across state lines.

Here's a timeline of events today:



At 1 p.m., the Kansas Legislative Coordinating Council is set to meet in Topeka. The group has a Dec. 31 deadline to review any projects looking to take advantage of STAR bonds. We know the Chiefs are part of that Council's review. We also know the Royals are not part of that review.

Around 3 p.m., Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has called a special announcement in Topeka to discuss a "major economic development." Kelly will be joined by Lt. Gov. David Toland, Kansas legislators and representatives from the Kansas City region.

Depending on the outcome of the events earlier Monday afternoon, Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas is prepared to hold a 4 p.m. news conference from City Hall.

Check this web story throughout the day for updates and live coverage.

—

UPDATE, 10 a.m. | KSHB 41 political reporter Charlie Keegan will be in Topeka throughout the day. He says the LCC agenda includes several agenda items, most of which don't involve discussion about the Chiefs stadium financing. He says legislators will likely work through those non-Chiefs-related items first.

You can watch the LCC meeting in the video player below starting at 1 p.m.

UPDATE, 8:30 a.m. | The Associated Press reports that Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt and other team officials will be in attendance at the LCC meeting in Topeka.

UPDATE 7 a.m. | On Friday, Jackson County Executive Phil LeVota launched Operation Save Arrowhead .

LeVota followed up on that effort over the weekend, sending a pair of letters dated Dec. 31 to Kansas City Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt and Chiefs President Mark Donovan.

The letters outline some additional funding and incentive sources that LeVota believes make staying in Missouri the better option for the Chiefs.

You can read those letters below.

READ | LeVota details tax incentives and credits

READ | LeVota outlines 'Enhanced stadium incentive package'

—

