Chiefs to build new training facility, HQ, mixed-use district in Olathe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs plan to build a new training facility, team headquarters and mixed-use district in Olathe.

The announcement came Monday as part of the club’s move to Kansas . The team will build a domed sports stadium in Wyandotte County.

“Let’s be clear: This deal is a once-in-a-generation type of opportunity for our community and region – and I plan to work closely with our city council to finalize this plan so we can move forward as soon as possible,” Olathe Mayor John Bacon said Monday. “Having the Chiefs headquarters and training facilities here in Johnson County will be huge for our local economy - and a lot of fun for our families.”

Financing for the $4 billion combined project comes thanks in part to STAR bonds, an economic development package that Kansas lawmakers approved earlier Monday.

‘We’re ready for the next chapter’

Details about the Olathe development weren’t immediately available Monday afternoon.

“The benefit to the entire region will be monumental,” Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said. “A stadium of this caliber will put Kansas City in the running for Super Bowls, Final Fours and other world-class events. A brand new training facility and headquarters will allow the Chiefs to continue to attract top talent. And the vision for a new mixed-use district will rival that of any sports-anchored development anywhere in the country.”

Additional details are available on the Chiefs website .

This is a developing story and will be updated.

