SHARE YOUR VOICE | Tell KSHB 41 your questions about the new Chiefs stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs announced Monday plans to relocate to Kansas and build a $3 billion domed stadium in Wyandotte County.

The team is set to open the new stadium in 2031, so there's lots of time to ask questions about the new stadium and the deal that made it all possible.

