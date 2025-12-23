SHARE YOUR VOICE | Tell KSHB 41 your questions about the new Chiefs stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs announced Monday plans to relocate to Kansas and build a $3 billion domed stadium in Wyandotte County.
LINK | 'We are a touchdown state': Chiefs to relocate stadium to Wyandotte County in 2031
LINK | Chiefs to build new training facility, HQ, mixed-use district in Olathe
LINK | Kansas City Chiefs' Clark Hunt: 'Today is about the future' as team moves to Kansas
LINK | 'Disappointment': Missouri officials react to Chiefs' plan to relocate to Kansas
LINK | From Missouri to Kansas: Chiefs fans committed to keeping traditions alive
The team is set to open the new stadium in 2031, so there's lots of time to ask questions about the new stadium and the deal that made it all possible.
Share your voice about the new plan in the form below.