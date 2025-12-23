Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

SHARE YOUR VOICE | Tell KSHB 41 your questions about the new Chiefs stadium

Chiefs Stadium Football
Charrlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, right, and Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, shake hands during an event announcing the team will leave Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. for a new stadium that will be built across the Kansas-Missouri state line and be ready for the start of the 2031 season, during an event Monday, Dec. 22, 2025 in Topeka, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Chiefs Stadium Football
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs announced Monday plans to relocate to Kansas and build a $3 billion domed stadium in Wyandotte County.

LINK | 'We are a touchdown state': Chiefs to relocate stadium to Wyandotte County in 2031
LINK | Chiefs to build new training facility, HQ, mixed-use district in Olathe
LINK | Kansas City Chiefs' Clark Hunt: 'Today is about the future' as team moves to Kansas
LINK | 'Disappointment': Missouri officials react to Chiefs' plan to relocate to Kansas
LINK | From Missouri to Kansas: Chiefs fans committed to keeping traditions alive

The team is set to open the new stadium in 2031, so there's lots of time to ask questions about the new stadium and the deal that made it all possible.

Share your voice about the new plan in the form below.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Season of Hope 2025