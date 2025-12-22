Kansas City Chiefs' Clark Hunt: 'Today is about the future' as team moves to Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs made it official Monday: They’re heading to Kansas and building a new stadium in Wyandotte County.

Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said the team plans a $3 billion domed stadium in Wyandotte County that he believes will not only serve as home for the Chiefs, but allow the region to compete for marquee sporting events such as the Super Bowl and Final Four.

Hunt spoke with KSHB 41 News reporter Charlie Keegan following Monday's news conference.

Hunt says the team will pay roughly 40 percent of the estimated $3 billion cost for the stadium in Wyandotte County. The proposal also includes the possibility of a mixed-use district around both the Wyandotte County Stadium and the team's new training complex and headquarters in Olathe.

Chiefs' Clark Hunt: 'Today is about the future'

Hunt also reflected on leaving GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, a facility his father, Lamar Hunt, helped build when the team came to Kansas City.

"He would be sad for the team to be leaving Arrowhead as well, but he would be really excited about what it means for the future," Hunt said of his father and the news of leaving Arrowhead.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly joined Hunt in a special announcement Monday afternoon in Topeka.

“This agreement to bring the Chiefs to Kansas takes our state to the next level. With this new stadium, we’re creating thousands of jobs, bringing in tourists from around the world, attracting young people, and most importantly, we’re continuing to make Kansas the best place in America to raise a family,” Gov. Kelly said Monday. “This is a game-changer for Kansas, and it’s a signal to America and the world that our state’s future is very bright.”

The team plans to spend the next several months hiring teams to help turn the new stadium vision into a reality, with hopes of moving into the new stadium by 2031.

“In the years ahead, we look forward to designing and building a state-of-the-art domed stadium and mixed-use district in Wyandote County, and a best-in-class training facility, team headquarters and mixed-use district in Olathe .

Hunt says the total development will cost at least $4 billion.

‘We’re ready for the next chapter’: Chiefs' Clark Hunt

In a letter to fans , Hunt said it will be difficult to bid farewell to Arrowhead Stadium.

“Like so many of you, Arrowhead reminds me of family memories and unforgettable moments,” Hunt said. “But the truth is, what makes Chiefs gamedays so special is you. Seats don’t make noise, concrete doesn’t intimidate opponents, parking lots don’t cook barbecue. You Do.”

