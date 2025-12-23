KSHB 41 reporter Megan Abundis covers Kansas City, Missouri, including neighborhoods in the southern part of the city. Share your story idea with Megan .

Between Lamar Hunt's statue at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, hundreds of bricks are etched with the names, memories and wishes of lifelong Kansas City Chiefs fans. These families are forever cemented at the stadium they've called home for decades.

The Missouri state seal flies high above the stadium, serving as a welcome to Chiefs Kingdom since day one. Win, lose or tie, generations of fans have been made here.

From Missouri to Kansas: Chiefs fans committed to keeping traditions alive

Among those commemorated is the late Gary Friedman, who passed away last year. His legacy remains cemented in Chiefs history through a brick bearing his name. Friedman was a season ticket holder since 1963, starting with one ticket he bought as a 15-year-old that eventually grew to more than 20 tickets for his entire family.

"We always go and we kiss my brick, hopefully it brings us good luck," Friedman said in a previous interview.

His son Bradley Friedman continues the family tradition with his own son Emmett, watching new moments in Chiefs history unfold.

"It really has become a family tradition to be able to go to the games," Bradley Friedman said.

The family witnessed the Chiefs become the first professional team to announce a move to Kansas, but Bradley Friedman remains focused on what matters most to his family.

"Look, I can't control where they are going to go, but we can control being together as a family, having fun traditions and that's what Chiefs games are about for us, doing it as a family and having fun together," he said.

While the loyalty of Chiefs fans hasn't been questioned before, and great memories and promises have been made at Arrowhead, questions remain about the future. Some fans wonder how long they'll hold onto their season tickets financially as the team prepares for its move.

"Will there be tailgating? What's the parking going to look like? What's it going to cost to go to a game?" Bradley Friedman asked.

The uncertainty extends to the stadium's identity itself.

"Isn't that crazy they are going to move out of Arrowhead?" Bradley and Emmett said. "Are they going to name it Arrowhead? That's a good question."

Despite the unknowns, longtime fans like the Friedmans see an opportunity to build new memories while preserving cherished traditions.

"Whether they play in Kansas City, Missouri, or Kansas City, Kansas, we will find a way to keep those traditions alive," Bradley Friedman said.

The move brings both excitement and uncertainty for season ticket holders who have established deep roots at Arrowhead.

"It's kind of uncertainty with the new stadium; It's exciting; It's cool. Of course we will figure out a way to carry on the tradition, but we always know we will kiss Saba's (grandfather's) bricks before we go to the game. We know all the people that work there we know exactly where our seats are, where we're going to park," he said.

Friedman believes the organization will adapt to serve its loyal fanbase in Kansas.

"They'll hopefully find new fun ways to engage fans," he said. "I'm sure there will become new streets I've never been on and we will find our way there."

For some longtime supporters, geography won't determine their allegiance.

"As long as they don't leave the KC metro, we will be a fan," Friedman said.

