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Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe was in Belton Thursday for a ceremonial signing for the state's new Purple Alert Law.

"The bill is so signed," Kehoe shared after the signing.

Ceremonial signing takes place for new Missouri Purple Alert Law

The Purple Alert is similar to an Amber Alert, however, it specifically focuses on finding missing people with developmental disabilities.

It's an effort that was first proposed by Danielle Rocha, who has twin boys who are nonverbal and autistic, and brought it to Representative Sherri Gallick's desk.

Rae Daniel/KSHB Danielle Rocha

"I'm incredibly proud that I was able to push myself through anything that was a barrier," Rocha said. "I do this for my twins. Khyree and Cody and for all of the other children within their realm."

The Purple Alert law in part, honors a little boy with autism, RJ, who went missing in 2025 and drowned last year in Cass County.

Rocha says he is the guardian angel who will be the staple that helps provide safety for all the children across Missouri and hopefully across the nation.

Gallick, the bill's sponsor, says seeing this become law is a bittersweet moment because the community lost someone special.

"I applaud the O'Keefe family use RJ's story that this will save lives and it will be just like Amber Alert, which no one wants, no one wants a Purple Alert," Gallick said. "But this is another piece to the puzzle, and I keep saying that because that was brought up in the testimony at the hearing that this is another piece to the puzzle. It brings the public into the situation and can prevent tragedy."

Since February, families, leaders of organizations with a focus on special needs, and first responders, shared why they believe this bill would be life-saving for families and their loved ones.

"In my 32 years on this job, I've seen far too many searches turn into recoveries because we didn't get the community involved fast enough," KCFD Fire Capt. Anthony Jackson said in February.

KSHB Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department Capt. Anthony Jackson

“An alert system for missing children with special needs, similar to an Amber Alert, would give families a fighting chance," Rocha testified in February.

Testimonies also came from 10-year-old Abigail Stephenson.

Courtesy Hali Rauer Abigail Stephenson

"People like my brother need others to understand how to protect them," Abigail said. "This bill helps families like mine, feel safer."

Months later, those who testified witnessed their voices heard, as Kehoe ceremonially signed the new law.

"When you truly believe in something, advocacy is incredibly powerful and strong, especially when it comes from a parent who is impacted by situations like this," Rocha said.

Rae Daniel/KSHB Mother Antoinette Redmond

"This is just another piece of policy, to education, to community outreach," Antoinette Redmond said, who testfied earlier this year and raising two children with autism. "Everything is starting to have a place and come together in such a meaningful way."

"It gives us another tool and time is a factor like I said before, it's always a factor," ackson said.

Abigail, now 11-years-old, was there for the ceremonial signing as well and received a challenge coin for testifying from the governor himself.

"I felt so happy that it got through and we just wanted to come out here and celebrate," Abigail shared.

Her mom, Hali Rauer, was right beside her.

"I’m just so proud of her because at some time, I won't be here," Rauer said. "But Hudson will need help and he's got some of the biggest advocates."

U.S. Rep. Mark Alford, who represents the 4th District of Missouri, says he wants to take the Purple Alert nationwide.

Rae Daniel/KSHB U.S. Rep. Mark Alford (R - Missouri)

"We were so fortunate when Danielle came to our office early on with this idea, our District Director took it to Sherri Gallick," Alford said. "Sherri moved with it to get it through the State House, Senate, now the Governor signed it into law. What we want to do is take this on the national level. We need Purple Alert nationwide, and our bill, H.R. 9118, will make sure that the programs are in place on a nationwide level, that the federal funding is there to train local law enforcement all over our great nation.”

Gallick says that while the Purple Alert law has been enacted since Aug. 28, it will take time due to proper training for first responders on the systems.

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