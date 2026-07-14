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The Purple Alert bill aimed at helping find missing people with developmental disabilities faster, is expected to be signed into law in Missouri Tuesday.

Purple Alert bill expected to be signed into Missouri law Tuesday

The bill is known as HB 1840, and was amended to RJ's Law in April.

This would be similar to an Amber Alert, but would focus on finding people with developmental disabilities.

We've been following this bill through the Missouri legislature since early this year, hearing from families about what this would mean for their loved ones.

Danielle Rocha, a mother of two twin boys who are non-verbal and autistic, first proposed the bill and brought it to the desk of Representative Sherri Gallick.

"It takes a lot of effort and a lot of drive but it’s worth it in the end because the purple alert in itself is going to be an incredible, impactful safety tool that can be implemented, that can help bring our children and adults home that go missing," Rocha shared back in May.

Representative Gallick is the sponsor of the bill, and represents Bates and Cass counties.

Rep. Gallick says the bill will be signed Tuesday along with a number of other bills, since Tuesday is the cutoff for the Governor to act on legislation.

She also shared a statement about what this law will mean for families:

"Looking out for the most vulnerable is a priority to me. HB 1840 creates a purple alert system to notify the public when an individual with a developmental disability goes missing. This will save lives and give families and loved ones the support they need. Making the public aware is the missing piece to the puzzle."

She shared this will not be a public signing by Governor Kehoe, however they do plan to do a ceremonial signing in the next few months either in Cass County or Kansas City.

After signed, the Purple Alert will go into effect in late August.

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