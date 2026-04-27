KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two-year-old Hudson loves to play games with his sisters, Abigail and Evelyn, make silly faces and share a laugh that is contagious.

Kansas City family shares their story behind the push for the Purple Alert bill

"He is one of the most curious kids that I've ever met," Hudson's mom, Hali Rauer said. "He does like his routines, but he wants to explore everything and anything."

For Hudson, communication looks a bit different. He's nonverbal and has level three autism.

Rae Daniel| KSHB Rauer family

"This is how he communicates," Rauer said. "He is learning it quite a bit at Easterseals Midwest."

Hudson uses his AAC (Augmentative and Alternative Communication) device to communicate.

"He has learned colors and his name and family so if he's missing family members , he can tell us," Rauer said. "Usually, it's 'momma' to go home."

It's one of the reasons why Rauer and Hudson's sister, 10-year-old Abigail, testified in support of the Purple Alert bill, to be a voice for Hudson.

Rae Daniel | KSHB Rauer family testimony

"Danielle posted in a group saying 'I'm looking for volunteers, anyone with kids with autism' so I wanted to go there and be his voice until he's able to use his own voice with the AAC.

It's similar to an Amber Alert, however it's specifically designed to identify missing people with developmental disabilities.

Throughout the hearing in February, many families who testified used the word, 'elopement.'

Rae Daniel | KSHB Hali Rauer

"Elopement happens when their nervous system goes into flight mode," Rauer said. "It can be out of nowhere. So they can be with you, be engaged and then all of the sudden, they are off to the races and you don't know where they're going, you don't know what triggered it and so they can be lost. They don't know who to turn to because they don't know danger so they will run towards danger. They really love water, they're just drawn to it, so if there's any ponds or lakes or anything around, that's usually where they'll go first."

It's what Rauer experienced with her son just a few weeks ago.

"I was actually outside with him, playing with a basketball. He was engaged with me, we were just playing and then all of a sudden what I think is he heard a car, because one of his hyper fixations is spinning wheels, he loves them, and then all of the sudden his nervous system went into flight and I feel like they go a lot faster when they're in the flight response," Rauer said. "I ran after him, I was able to lunge and grabbed his arm, I fell. Head hit the concrete and I was knocked out and when I came to, he was standing next to me. He really liked the blood on my face, so when I tried to stand up it started going down my face and I got a little dizzy and I started calling for help, and luckily a neighbor came out and knew about Hudson, knew about autism, so she didn't go and grab him , she just tried to redirect him to go up to the house so I could try and stop the bleeding."

She said the feeling was terrifying.

"There were two possibilities," she said. "He could've been in front of the car, and it could've been the worst day of my life or it could be the second worst day of my life, the car would've passed, he would've ran, kept running and I don't know if I would've come to in time and it could've been just word of mouth, just trying to find him and he wouldn't of had his words."

Rauer said without his device, he has no words.

"He can't say my mom's looking for me, my dad's looking for me, I have a family, this is my address, none of that is in his vocabulary," Rauer said. "He is completely alone."

"It scares me every single time he runs away," Hudson's sister, Abigail said.

She says it's why she uses her voice, when her brother can't.

Rae Daniel | KSHB Abigail Rauer

"He can't stick up for himself so I want to stick up for him whenever I can," Abigail said.

It's one of many reasons they shared why they testified in support of the Purple Alert bill, saying it's in hopes that Hudson and other children like him, are safe during times of elopement.

"I don't want that for my children, but I also don't want that for anyone, because we keep losing them. I feel like this needs to be in place as soon as possible, so that we can save these children instead of having a Facebook post that's looking for them and then... 'In memory of,'" Rauer said. "They need a voice, and if the public servants know how to interact with each one and get the information straight from the caregivers and the families, then those kids can be found before they're a statistic with death."

Right now, the Purple Alert bill, HB 1840, known as RJ's Law, has cleared the Missouri House and now has Senate Committee approval.

It still needs full Senate approval before heading to the Governor's desk.

We'll continue to keep you updated on its progress.

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