Update: Proposed Missouri 'Purple Alert Bill' amended to 'RJ's Law'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 News anchor Rae Daniel covers stories across Kansas City with a focus on community groups and highlighting fun things to do on the weekends. Share your idea with Rae by email .

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We wanted to share an update on the Purple Alert Bill.

Proposed Missouri 'Purple Alert Bill' amended to 'RJ's Law'

This proposed bill would similar to an Amber Alert, however it'd be designated to helping find missing people with developmental disabilities.

There are currently two versions of the Purple Alert Bill moving through the Missouri Legislature: House Bill 1840 and Senate Bill 1409.

House Bill 1840 was recently amended to 'RJ'S Law', in honor of a little boy with autism who went missing and drowned last year in Cass County.

While RJ's Law has been debated and amended on the House Floor, the bill still needs a final House vote before it moves to the Missouri Senate.

On Monday afternoon, the Senate Committee of Transportation, Infrastructure and Public Safety will hold a hearing on SB 1409.

KSHB 41 heard testimony at a House Committee hearing last month from families in favor of the bill, many stating it will be a life changing system for many families.

We will continue to follow this story and keep you updated on the progress of these bills in the Missouri Legislature.

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