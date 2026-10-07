Did you know a train used to run from KC to Liberty and more?

LIBERTY, Mo. — Did you know you used to be able to hop a train from Liberty to Kansas City over a century ago?

Interurban train from Liberty to Kansas City

I didn't until I saw a post on instagram so I reached out to find out more.

I got to meet Tony Meyers with the Clay County Archives and Historical Library.

He told me all about the interurban train that ran from 1913-1933.

We met just outside of downtown Liberty where a depot for this train used to sit.

"In the early years, 1913 on, it was such a great convenience," said Tony Meyers with the Clay County Archives and Historical Library. "Back in those days, most people still used wagons. Most of the roads were still dirt, very unimproved, so it was it was quite a leap forward. Some of the records that we found show that there were you know as many as 300,000 visitors or travelers in one year, more than a million dollars worth of revenue in the early years."

He told me this made it possible for the first time to really live in Liberty and work in Kansas City or vice versa. And it wasn't just Liberty, Meyers told me multiple communities had an interurban train coming through to Kansas City.

