Kansas City man, 50, charged with first-degree murder in September shooting death of woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 50-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man faces charges in the September shooting death of a woman near East 73rd Street and Cleveland Avenue.

Armondo Stigger is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Police were called to the scene of the shooting around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 30.

Investigators determined an argument transpired before gunshots rang out.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the victim, 50-year-old Dionne Culp, deceased in a vehicle.

The 911 caller/witness told officers she received a call from Stigger asking her to pick him up.

When she arrived, she saw Stigger exit Culp’s vehicle, go into his home and return to the vehicle. She then heard Culp scream, “Mondo, Mondo,” and heard gunfire, per a court document.

The witness said she heard additional gunshots before Stigger walked back to lock his door and fled the scene in his white Chrysler.

According to a court document, the witness provided aid to Culp until responders arrived. However, she died at the scene.

Police used Stigger's vehicle information to locate him shortly after the shooting. He was taken into custody without incident, and a firearm on the front porch of the home where he was arrested was recovered.

During an interview with detectives, Stigger did not respond to most questions. However, he did say Culp was “secretive and manipulative” when asked about their relationship, according to a court document.

Stigger is being held in the Jackson County Detention Center on a $250,000, cash-only bond.

A bond review hearing for Stigger is set for Oct. 14.

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