KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Sunshine continues into the work week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The weekend will end just the way it started: beautiful and sunny! Pleasant conditions continue into the workweek with temperatures gradually warming.

Much like Saturday, Sunday offers great weather for getting outdoors. If you're walking your dog, going on a run, or just spending time on the porch, it'll feel fantastic outside. Just grab a jacket if you're heading out early in the day or later this evening! Your dog should enjoy the weather too.

KSHB

Although some of the Flood Warnings caused by rainfall last week have expired, a few warnings still remain along the Platte, Grand and Missouri rivers. Some of these will extend into next week.

If you're out and about over the next few days, be aware of flooded areas and roadways and stay safe.

KSHB

Monday brings more ideal fall weather, with morning lows in the 40s and 50s along with afternoon highs in the low 70s. You can count on sunshine and comfortable conditions once again. Another great day to go outside if you get the chance!

KSHB

Recent high temperatures have been near normal for this time of year, with an average high of 72° for the first week of October in Kansas City. By Tuesday, our temperatures start to reach above average, with increasing warmth every day this week.

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By Friday and Saturday, highs will reach the low 80s, which is about 10° above average for this time of year. Outside of the above-average highs, the weather will be pretty quiet heading into next weekend, with low humidity and little to no rain potential.

Mostly sunny skies dominate for most of the week.

KSHB

By the middle of the month, more specifically the week of Oct. 12-18, expect near- to above-average highs. Typical highs for the middle of October in Kansas City range from the mid to upper 60s.

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Have a question about the forecast? I'd love to hear it! Reach out to me, and I'll answer your questions on this weather blog.

KSHB Ask Jade

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

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