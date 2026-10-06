Passenger dies days after wreck near Missouri 350 Highway, Blue Parkway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The passenger in a vehicle involved in a crash last week has passed away from their injuries.

Kansas City, Missouri, police say the crash occurred around 8:20 p.m. on Sept. 29 near Missouri 350 Highway and Blue Parkway.

A 1985 Chevrolet box van heading southbound failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway. The vehicle then overturned and caught fire, police said.

Both the driver and passenger sustained serious injuries in the incident.

Police were notified Monday that the passenger had died of their injuries.

Investigation into the incident continues.

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